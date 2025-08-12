Tuesday, August 12, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveScience and Technology

Iran breaks US monopoly with advanced nano-radiopharmaceutical for cancer detection

By IFP Editorial Staff
NANO

Iranian researchers have localized the advanced nano-radiopharmaceutical technology, breaking the US monopoly in cancer diagnostic drugs.

The innovation, named Chimanocept, can identify tumors with over 95% accuracy in less than 15 minutes.

This breakthrough marks a significant leap in medical science and positions Iran as a new player in high-tech cancer diagnostics. Beyond its scientific value, Chimanocept symbolizes a major stride toward scientific independence and offers renewed hope for thousands of patients in Iran.

With its speed, precision, and accessibility, the drug has the potential to transform cancer detection in Iran and to inspire further advancements in the country’s medical technology sector.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks