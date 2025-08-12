Iran breaks US monopoly with advanced nano-radiopharmaceutical for cancer detection

The innovation, named Chimanocept, can identify tumors with over 95% accuracy in less than 15 minutes.

This breakthrough marks a significant leap in medical science and positions Iran as a new player in high-tech cancer diagnostics. Beyond its scientific value, Chimanocept symbolizes a major stride toward scientific independence and offers renewed hope for thousands of patients in Iran.

With its speed, precision, and accessibility, the drug has the potential to transform cancer detection in Iran and to inspire further advancements in the country’s medical technology sector.