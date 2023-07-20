Iran has no border issue with Azerbaijan, forces deployed to protect borders: Top military officer

Genberal Baqeri, who is the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, said during a visit to the northwestern border with Azerbaijan Republic on Wednesday that there were no border problems and ties with Baku were improving.

He said his visit to the border and the forces stationed there was merely an annual procedure.

The Iranian general said the forces deployed to the region had the “proper ability and full skills” to safeguard border areas.

Asked about a potential violation of Iranian territory by enemy forces, Major General Baqeri said, however, that Iran’s response to any violation would be “strong and forceful.”

“Certainly, if the country’s borders or the Islamic Republic’s interests are violated, at a border or anywhere else, Armed Forces will firstly give a forceful response to the enemy that it will regret,” he said.

The Iranian people, he added, will then rally around a national cause to “destroy” the enemy.

“The whole world knows that, and that is mainly the reason behind the security of our country,” Major General Baqeri said.