Iran becomes full SCO member

The Islamic Republic of Iran has become the ninth full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The SCO made the unanimous decision to give Iran full membership at its 21st summit in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on Friday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi thanked members of the organization for their unanimous vote.

“We hope that the Shanghai Organization which has succeeded in quickly gaining a prominent regional and international position, will continue on its ascending path,” the Iranian president said in a speech to the summit.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization now comprises of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran as the permanent member states.

Iran had an observer status at the Eurasian political, economic and security alliance since 2005.