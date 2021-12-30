Iran bans entry of ship crew members from eight countries

The coordinator of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus said the countries are Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi, South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho and Botswana.

Earlier, Iran Air, commonly known as Homa, said in a statement travellers on international flights need to meet new conditions before travelling to Iran.

Iran Air added that non-Iranian travelers who have resided in France, Britain, Denmark and Norway in the past 14 days, or who have been on a transit route to those countries cannot enter Iran until further notice.

All travellers aged above 13 onboard flights to Iran must have proof of negative PCR test in English done 72 hours before their flight.

All passengers over the age of 12 with non-Iranian citizenship, in addition to the PCR test, must have a coronavirus vaccination card in English and must have received the vaccine within the past 14 days, according to the Homa statement.

Omicron has overwhelmed healthcare systems in some European countries.

A small number of the strain have been detected in Iran. This has prompted authorities to exercise vigilance.