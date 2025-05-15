Iran atomic chief: Nuclear technology nation’s inherited right

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 31st Iranian Nuclear Conference in northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday, Eslami stated that over 25% of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspections in 2024 were conducted at Iranian facilities.

He insisted Iran has no undeclared nuclear activity and all operations are within the IAEA framework.

Eslami criticized global powers, particularly the US, for attempting to suppress Iran’s nuclear progress, referring to restrictive laws like the US Atomic Energy Act of 1954.

He stressed that Iran will continue cooperation and dialogue, but not under coercion.

“Iran’s nuclear industry is not borrowed or imported,” he said. “It cannot be dismantled through threats or diplomacy.”

Eslami also honored Iran’s “nuclear martyrs” and highlighted upcoming projects, including advancements in nuclear fusion research and the launch of a major radiopharmaceutical production center, which he described as a future global hub.

The nuclear chief reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear development and called for respect for the nation’s rights, stating, “The Iranian people have chosen dignity and progress.”