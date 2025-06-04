Iran atomic chief reaffirms commitment to nuclear progress

In the statement, Eslami praised the Wednesday speech delivered by Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at the mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini.

Eslami called the speech “decisive, enlightening, and inspiring” and a source of “hope, pride, and conviction” for the Iranian people and freedom-seekers around the world.

The head of the AEOI underlined that Iran’s significant achievements in nuclear technology, especially in the development of the full nuclear fuel cycle, are the result of divine guidance, Ayatollah Khamenei’s wise leadership, and steadfast national support.

Eslami noted that Iran’s committed and skilled youth have elevated the nuclear industry to a globally competitive level despite intense political pressure, harsh sanctions, and ongoing military and security threats.

Eslami pledged to press ahead with the advancement of the nuclear program with strength and determination.

The head of the AEOI reaffirmed Iran’s resolve to stand firm against the excessive demands of the US and other global powers, and to ensure that the nuclear industry continues to contribute positively to the lives of the Iranian people.

Ayatollah Khamenei firmly rejected a recent US proposal in the Oman-mediated nuclear talks, describing it as “100 percent against the principle of ‘We Can’,” a phrase symbolizing Iran’s self-reliance and resistance.