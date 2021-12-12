Iran athlete wins gold in 2021 Para Taekwondo World Champs

Iran’s representative has claimed the title in the women’s minus 57 kilogram category of the 2021 Para Taekwondo World Championship.

Mahtab Nabavi won the gold after beating her Turkish opponent 34 to 27 in the final contest.

Also in the men’s competitions, Iran’s Saeed Sadeghianpour breezed past his Mongolian rival 21 to 4 in the opening face-off. The minus-63-kilogram taekwondoka, however, failed to beat his Mongolian challenger in his second match, getting eliminated from the run for medals.

The Iranian team open their competitions in the second day of the championships Sunday in the women’s minus and plus 65 kilogram and men’s minus-70 and minus and plus 80-kilogram weight categories.

The two-day championships, hosted by the Turkish city of Istanbul, bring together 264 taekwondokas from 41 countries around the world.