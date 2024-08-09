Iran ascends to 21st spot on Paris Olympic ranking table

Saeed Esmaeili, Greco-Roman wrestler in the 67kg category, defeated Parviz Nasibov of Ukraine 6-5 in a breathtaking bout and won a gold medal.

The 21-year-old showed off his preparedness by routing Armenia’s Slavik Galstyan, Cuban Olympics and world gold medalist Luis Orta, and Algerian Ishak Ghaiou to reach the final.

The other Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler in the 87 kg division, Alireza Mohmadi failed to beat Semen Novikov from Bulgaria in the final match and grabbed a silver medal in the day.

Also on Thursday, Iranian female taekwondo athlete in the 57kg category Nahid Kiani, won an epoch -making silver medal, the first-ever Olympic silver medal for Iranian women in taekwondo.

As of Friday, Iran has two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Iran is expected to improve its standing on the table as its legendary 86kg freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani is tipped to win a gold on Friday evening.