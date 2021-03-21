Iran, Armenia Discuss Closer Cooperation on All Fronts

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand sat down with Armenian officials and his counterparts during his trip to Armenia.

The top Iranian diplomat also visited the southernmost Armenian province of Syunik on the border between the two countries.

During a meeting between Baharvand and Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Ghondyan, the two sides discussed the enhancement and promotion of bilateral ties, including in the domains of legal cooperation, continuing work on the documents being reviewed by the two sides and updating some other documents, as well as the status of the Aras river.

The two officials also exchanged views on regional issues where they rejected the presence of terrorist groups in the region and stressed they should leave the region.

Baharvand also held talks with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister for International Affairs Artak Apitonian on Tehran-Yerevan cooperation in international circles.

Also on the agenda of the talks were regional affairs, human rights issues, cultural cooperation and war on terror.

Meanwhile, in a meeting between the senior Iranian diplomat and Armenian Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Armen Simonyan, the two sides discussed issues related to the ministry in light of recent regional developments, especially provisions pertaining to the removal of the blockade of communications routes in the region highlighted in a trilateral statement issued by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic.

The two side also exchanged views on mutual cooperation on the construction of a North-South route on Armenian soil, plans drawn up by regional countries to establish a suitable route linking the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea, transportation and infrastructure.

On his way back home from Armenia via road, Baharvand had a stopover in the town of Kapan where he met Syunik Governor Melikset Poghosyan.

They discussed issues such as the status of communications roads between the two countries, the inauguration of a free zone and the enhancement of economic cooperation between the border provinces of the two sides.