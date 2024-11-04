Iran vows to employ ‘anything necessary’ for defense

“Supporting national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries is a principle for us and we have proven this in practice,” Baghaei told reporters at his weekly press conference on Monday.

“We will use all our material and spiritual resources to respond to the aggressions of the Zionist regime (Israel) and will use all our resources with all our might in this regard,” he emphasized.

Asked whether the intensity of Iran’s response to Israel will change in case of a ceasefire in Gaza, Baghaei added Israel’s genocide in Palestine and aggression in Lebanon are the main issues, and “we support initiatives to end crimes”.

Baghaei also denounced the destabilizing presence of the United States in the region and urged regional countries to settle regional problems through consultations.

The Iranian spokesman further said the ongoing situation in Gaza is a shame for the international community.

“In the 21st century, a real genocide is taking place but the international community has clearly failed. The Security Council is paralyzed by the obstacles created by the United States,” Baghaei added.

He emphasized that Iran’s defense of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination is both a commitment and a moral and human duty.

“We have proven that we are steadfast in supporting the cause of Palestine. Stopping the killing of the Palestinian people is a priority now,” he stated.

Baghaei also stated that US elections are an internal issue but the performance of the elected presidents is important for Iran.

According to history, he continued, there has been not much difference between American statesmen regarding their behavior and approach toward Iran.