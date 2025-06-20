IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran announces 17th wave of combined strikes against Zionist regime’s military targets

By IFP Editorial Staff
In an official statement, Iran’s armed forces declared the launch of the 17th wave of retaliatory operations, known as True Promise 3, targeting a wide range of military and strategic facilities across the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the statement, the strikes hit multiple locations, including military command and control centers, defense industry complexes, support companies involved in the Zionist regime’s military operations, and air bases such as Nevatim and Hatzerim.

The attack was described as a response to the Zionist regime’s long-standing aggression against the people of Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and its ongoing war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement noted that the ballistic missile strikes on Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Beersheba were accurate, underscoring the escalating offensive capability of the nation’s missile arsenal aimed at deterring further acts of aggression by the ruling criminal gang in Tel Aviv.

The statement also praised the unity and resolve of the Iranian people, both domestically and abroad, as well as the solidarity expressed by resistance movements, religious leaders, and free nations worldwide, which it said has strengthened the morale and determination of Iran’s armed forces.

