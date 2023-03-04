Iran: Ambiguity over ‘84% uranium enrichment’ resolved with IAEA

Addressing a joint presser with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Saturday, Mohammad Eslami clarified again that the recent IAEA report did not mention uranium enriched to 84% level but particles enriched to that level; therefore, the ambiguity over the issue is resolved.

He said cooperation is also underway with the IAEA to address the latter’s claims about nuclear activities at “undeclared sites” in Iran based on a roadmap earlier agreed between the two sides.

Eslami said the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal cannot pressure Iran and the IAEA to fulfill their contractual obligations while they fail to uphold their own side of the agreement.

“That is why, for reassuring steps, we reached an understanding with Mr. Grossi that we will regulate our relations based on the Safeguards Agreement,” he added.

The senior official said Iran must be able to resolve issues with the IAEA in a “reassuring manner” and free from infiltration of elements and agents whose security depends on disrupting a normal and professional relationship, making a veiled reference to Israeli attempts at influencing the UN nuclear watchdog.

In turn, Grossi said he had “constructive” meetings with Iranian officials in Tehran.

The two-day visit comes as the Vienna-based organization seeks greater cooperation with Iran over its nuclear activities.

“By having a constructive discussion… and having good agreements, like I am sure we are going to have, we are going to be paving the way for important agreements,” the IAEA chief said.

Grossi met later on Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, official news agency IRNA reported.

Tehran and the IAEA have been engaged in a diplomatic row for months over what the latter claims to be nuclear activities at “undeclared sites” in Iran, an allegation roundly dismissed by Tehran.

Recently, a Bloomberg report added to the tensions. It said particles of uranium enriched to 84% purity level had been found by IAEA inspectors in Iran.