Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday.

In the phone call, the two sides congratulated each other on the Eid al-Fitr, and discussed the latest regional and international developments.

They also expressed pleasure with the good relations between Tehran and Algiers, and underlined the reinforcement of bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as the exchange of the two countries’ delegations.