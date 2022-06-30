Iran urges Afghanistan to punish assassins of border guard

Hassan Kazemi Qomi expressed condolences over the death of the border guard, identified as Mohammad Sayyad, who was killed by gunmen in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Tuesday.

Kazemi Qomi said, “We tolerate no insecurity on our borders,” and added, “We expect the officials of the caretaker government of Afghanistan to identify the perpetrators of this crime and take serious measures to prevent re-occurrence of such incidents.”

On Wednesday, Iran’s newly-appointed Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, “The dimensions of the unfortunate incident in the Milak border area, which led to the martyrdom of the dear border guard of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are being investigated by the authorities and will be announced as soon as the issue is clarified.”

Afghan officials have rejected earlier reports that the incident happened in clashes between Iranian and Afghan forces near the border.