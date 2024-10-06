Iran’s aerial attacks against Israel ‘among largest in history’: Netanyahu

“Iran has twice fired hundreds of missiles” towards the territories, he said of the retaliation in a video message that was released on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Iran launched 200 missiles towards Israeli military and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II in response to the Israeli regime’s deadly aggression against the country and other regional nations.

The aggression that prompted the retaliation had, among other things, led to the martyrdom of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Back in April too, the country had fired more than 300 missiles and drones against the territories in an operation codenamed True Promise in reprisal for deadly aggression by the regime against Iranian diplomatic facilities in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Netanyahu alleged that the regime “has the duty and the right to defend itself and respond to these attacks — and we will do so”.

Tehran has vowed to respond to potential repetition of the regime’s aggression against the country with multiple magnitude, targeting all of the regime’s infrastructures.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Netanyahu claimed that Iran was “behind all the attacks” that has been carried out against the regime.

This is while, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly asserted that it maintains no “proxy groups” in the region, noting that the regional resistance groups that have been targeting the regime in response to its violations act on their own initiative and with their own resources.

Netanyahu also claimed nearly one year after Hamas’ October 7 attacks, Israel is now fighting on seven fronts.

“Today, Israel is defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization,” he said.

He added those include Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, “terrorists” in the West Bank, and the Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria.

“And we are fighting against Iran, which last week fired over 200 ballistic missiles directly at Israel and which stands behind this seven-front war against Israel.”