Iran’s Advisory Center: We have upper hand in retaliating US raids in Syria

In a statement issued on Friday, it said US forces launched a series of attacks from the al-Tanf base on civilian targets in Syria’s eastern province of Deir al-Zawr.

The targeted sites included depots of food supplies and medical equipment, the statement said.

“Our mission…is assisting Syria in countering terrorists and Daesh, above all,” it said. “We warn the American occupiers that they will face a harsh response if they target our sites and forces in Syria.”

On Friday, a US contractor was killed and five US military service members and another contractor were reportedly wounded in a drone attack on a US military base near Hasakah.

The attack was attributed to what Washington called “Iran-backed” forces.

The US then carried out a series of attacks on targets in Deir al-Zawr, followed by more raids on American bases in Syria.