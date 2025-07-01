935 killed, over 5,600 injured in 12-day US-Israeli conflict, Iranian gov’t says

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Mohajerani condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure, stating, “We witnessed assaults on national television headquarters, university housing, Evin prison, hospitals, and aid units. Who could carry out such acts? Those were dark days, but our nation remains resilient.”

Mohajerani highlighted that the government responded immediately after the attacks began on June 13. “The Minister of Health was among the first to act, coordinating emergency operations with medical universities across the country,” she said.

She explained an emergency cabinet session was held early Friday, June 13, chaired by Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref. Four specialized task forces were formed to address key issues including public security, medical treatment, distribution of essential goods, the repatriation of pilgrims, and economic stability.

“The health system managed an overwhelming number of casualties, even as hospitals faced capacity challenges,” Mohajerani added.

She expressed condolences to the families of the victims.