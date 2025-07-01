IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

935 killed, over 5,600 injured in 12-day US-Israeli conflict, Iranian gov’t says

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced that 935 people were killed and 5,646 injured during a recent 12-day conflict, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health. Among the fatalities were 140 women and children.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Mohajerani condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure, stating, “We witnessed assaults on national television headquarters, university housing, Evin prison, hospitals, and aid units. Who could carry out such acts? Those were dark days, but our nation remains resilient.”

Mohajerani highlighted that the government responded immediately after the attacks began on June 13. “The Minister of Health was among the first to act, coordinating emergency operations with medical universities across the country,” she said.

She explained an emergency cabinet session was held early Friday, June 13, chaired by Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref. Four specialized task forces were formed to address key issues including public security, medical treatment, distribution of essential goods, the repatriation of pilgrims, and economic stability.

“The health system managed an overwhelming number of casualties, even as hospitals faced capacity challenges,” Mohajerani added.

She expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks