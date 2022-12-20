Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Iran reports 3 more Covid deaths, over 60 new infections

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 3 new Coronavirus deaths and more than 60 cases of infections over the past 24 hours.

Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,667, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

62 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 49 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,779 patients out of a total of 7,560,581 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

79 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,148,390 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,559,461 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,394,206 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

