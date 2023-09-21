Iran finishes 2nd at 2023 World Wrestling Championships

The freestyle competitions of the world championships were held in Belgrade from September 16 to 19, with Iran’s freestyle wrestling team securing the runner-up title.

This marks the ninth time Iran has achieved a second-place victory in the prestigious games.

Amirhossein Zare won the gold medal in the 125-kilogram weight category, Amir Mohammad Yazdani and Hassan Yazdani won silver in the 70-kilogram and 86-kilogram weight categories, respectively, and Mohammad Nokhodi secured a bronze in the 79-kilogram weight class.

In the team standings, the United States emerged as the champion with a total of 148 points. Iran claimed the runner-up position with 110 points, while Georgia stood in the third place with 80 points.

Iran’s national freestyle wrestling team has consistently been a strong contender in world events, achieving championship titles in 1961, 1965, 1998, 2002, and 2013.

Moreover, Iran has secured the runner-up position eight times in 1971, 1973, 1995, 2006, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2022, and has come third place 14 times.

Prior to the 2023 World Championships, Iranian wrestlers had already accumulated an impressive tally of 51 gold, 56 silver, and 49 bronze medals.