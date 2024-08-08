Media WireSelectedSport

Iran’s 19-year-old Mobina Nematzadeh wins Taekwondo bronze at Olympics

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian Taekwondo star Mobina Nematzadeh won a bronze medal in the women's flyweight division at the Olympics 2024 on Wednesday.

Nematzadeh, 19, beat Saudi Arabia’s taekwondo athlete 2-0 in the bronze-medal match.

She had defeated Michelle TauIn 2-0 from Lesotho in round of 16 and Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and 2023 world bronze medalist, 2-0 in quarterfinals but lost to China’s Guo Qing in the semifinals.

Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit won the gold medal, beating Guo Qing, who claimed silver.

Nematzadeh became the second woman in history to have won a medal for Iran in Olympics.

Kimia Alizadeh had won a bronze medal for Iran in the taekwondo 57 kg weight class at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

