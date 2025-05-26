Iran marks 117th anniversary of oil discovery in Masjed Soleiman

“Exploration is the first link in the oil and gas production chain,” Bord said, calling Iran’s exploration history “glorious”.

Bord stressed the need to document the history of the oil industry and urged the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to complete and publish a book on Iran’s exploration legacy.

He also spoke about the potential of shale oil, particularly in Iran’s Lorestan Province, amid growing challenges in accessing large conventional fields.

Bourd noted that many fields remain undeveloped and require focused investment.

Speaking about Masjed Soleiman, the birthplace of Iran’s oil industry, Bourd said the 1908 discovery sparked major political, economic, and social transformations. “More than 50 percent of Iran’s economic development over the past century owes itself to the oil industry,” the deputy oil minister of Iran said.

Bord however acknowledged Masjed Soleiman’s current struggles, saying despite its historic role, Masjed Soleiman is in poor condition.