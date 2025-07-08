IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Head of Iran’s Martyrs Foundation reports over 1,060 martyrs from Zionist regime’s attacks

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of Iran’s Martyrs Foundation has provided updated figures on the casualties resulting from the recent aggression by the Zionist regime against Iran.

Speaking on the TV program “Tehran 20”, Ohadi said as of Monday evening, 1,060 martyrs have been buried across the country.

Ohadi further explained that, considering the number of injured people currently in intensive care units whose identities may not yet be fully confirmed, the total number of martyrs could approach 1,100.

The Zionist regime waged war on Iran on June 13. Soon after the war started, Iran began fighting back fiercely, firing large numbers of missiles at cities across occupied Palestine, notably Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes caused casualties among Israeli and heavy material damage including to military sites.

