Intl. law expert: Reimposing UN sanctions against Iran absurd

In his account on X social media, Nasri wrote: “Initiate snapback to reimpose UN sanctions?”

He added, “But by @realDonaldTrump’s own account, the physical destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities has eliminated the very sites those Security Council resolutions were meant to constrain.” He was referring to the recent US assaults on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Nasri said, the IAEA has confirmed that the strikes disrupted Iran’s enrichment capabilities, making compliance monitoring nearly impossible.

He went on to ask, “Isn’t it absurd to reimpose sanctions targeting activities that the aggressors themselves have already “obliterated”?”

Nasri pointed out, “If we were to believe Donald Trump, the object and subject matter of the resolutions no longer exist. Any attempt to resurrect their terms is a blatant and cynical abuse of international law.”

In a reference to the European trio’s threats to initiate the so-called snapback mechanism against Iran, Nasri pointed out: “Are European governments truly prepared to sacrifice what little remains of their credibility – and further antagonize Iran while deepening the crisis – by endorsing yet another illegal act orchestrated by Israel?”