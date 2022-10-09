Daily: Internet restrictions in Iran inflict huge losses on businesses, economy

In an article, Iranian principalist daily Khorassan censured the move and expounded on the repercussions of the practice.

The NetBox company announced that restricting Internet services in Iran inflicts upon the country’s economy some $1.5 million in losses per hour, the daily added.

That means Iran’s economy has suffered 170 trillion rials over the past 17 days.

Many of the Internet restrictions began as of September 22, following the recent unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman in police custody.

A report by the Union of Computer Operators of Tehran suggests more than 41 percent of companies have lost between 25 to 50 percent of their earnings over the same period due to Internet restrictions.

Around 47 percent of the firms have also seen a more-than-50-percent drop in sales.

Furthermore, the Union of Internet Businesses has announced that the livelihoods of some 10 million people is contingent upon cyberspace.

The Iranian government says anti-government protestors use popular online platforms to coordinate protests and riots that have hit many cities since the death Mahsa Amini.