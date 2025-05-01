INOTEX 2025: Iran unveils 3 first-of-its-kind tech products

The unveiled innovations, supported under the First-Time Production Program of the Vice Presidency, include a Data Processing and Storage Server, an Intelligent Gas Turbine Performance Monitoring System, and an Industrial Electric Flange Heater.

The data server, developed by a tech company based at Sharif University’s Science and Technology Park, is designed for high-demand IT, scientific, military, and industrial applications. It is optimized for AI and IoT environments.

The TurboAPM system, created by a company specializing in gas turbine technology, offers real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and lifecycle tracking of turbines. It integrates hardware and software to serve industries such as oil, gas, petrochemicals, steel, and mining.

The electric heater, presented by a veteran Iranian thermal equipment manufacturer, features precise temperature control and high safety for hazardous industrial settings, especially in energy sectors.

INOTEX 2025 is being held from April 28 to May 1 at the International Innovation Zone, Pardis Technology Park.