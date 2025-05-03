INOTEX 2025 wraps up with $2 billion in international agreements, saving €700 million in imports

President of Pardis Technology Park Mahdi Safarinia spoke about the park’s 24-year journey in fostering innovation, saying over €340 million in exports and $3.5 million in private-sector investment have flowed through the park, which now houses 9,000 professionals and 400,000 square meters of R&D and tech infrastructure.

A significant achievement has been the development of 2,500 knowledge-based products by companies based in the park.

According to Safarinia, these products have prevented an estimated €700 million in foreign currency outflow over the past year alone.

He also announced that the second edition of the Pardis Technology Olympiad will take place this year.

Pardis Technology Park also plays a key role in national and international innovation projects, including managing Iran’s National Technology Market and coordinating the technology exchange network among eight Islamic countries.

Plans are underway to establish a joint investment fund among D8 member nations, further deepening regional cooperation.

INOTEX 2025 featured 450 exhibition booths, 250 investor meetings, and six demand-driven events focusing on sectors such as chemicals, electronics, home appliances, and oil & gas.