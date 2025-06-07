Informed sources: Iran extracts huge volume of strategic documents from Israel

IRIB cited informed sources in the region as saying that the operation led to the transfer of “an extensive trove of strategic and sensitive information” out of the occupied territories.

These sources did not elaborate on the means or timeline of the operation but emphasized that it involved documents of critical importance.

The report noted that Israel’s internal security agency, Shin Bet, and the national police announced the arrest of two Israeli nationals 17 days ago on suspicion of involvement in security-related offenses linked to Iran.

The two individuals, identified as Roy Mizrahi and Almog Atias, both 24 years old and residents of the northern Israeli city of Nesher, were reportedly detained after the extraction of the documents.

It also said the covert operation had been conducted some time ago, but the Iranian authorities withheld public disclosure due to the sheer volume of the material and the logistical and security challenges of safely transporting it to secure locations within Iran.

“The abundance of documents was such that even the preliminary review, including examination of images and videos, has required a significant amount of time”, IRIB further quoted the unnamed sources as saying.

Israeli authorities have yet to comment on the report.