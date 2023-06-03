IEA says Iran’s oil output hits 2.750mn in April

According to the report, Iran’s daily oil production increased 60,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in in the fourth month of 2023, according to which, Iran became the fourth largest oil producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In its monthly report of the global oil market, the Agency put the total volume of oil produced by OPEC member states in April 2023 at 28.850 million barrels per day (bpd).

Accordingly, the total oil volume produced by 13 OPEC member-states in April 2023 has decreased as many as 310,000 barrels of oil per day compared to a month before.

In this regard, OPEC’s five members including Iran increased their oil output in April.