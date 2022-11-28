ICC urged to investigate Israeli crimes against Palestinians

Addressing the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, and the President of the Assembly of States Parties to the International Criminal Court, Silvia Fernandez de Gourmandi, the organizations submitted a memorandum calling for public condemnation of Israel’s classification of Palestinian civil society organizations as “terrorism”, and calling on the Israeli regime to reverse its decision.

The organizations demanded that the crimes committed by Israel during its unjustified military attack on the Gaza Strip in August 2022 be included in the ongoing investigation into the situation in Palestine.

Moreover, they stressed the need to speed up the investigations, which should include crimes against humanity such as apartheid and persecution pursuant to Article 9 of the Rome Statute, as well as to issue proactive statements to prevent Israeli practices that may contribute to the continuation of war crimes.

The organizations called for taking appropriate measures to prevent and deter apartheid practices.

Earlier in February, the head of a human rights group said that Palestinians, whether they live in Gaza, East al-Quds and the rest of the West Bank, or the rest of the occupied Palestinian lands, are treated as an inferior racial group and systematically deprived of their rights.

“We found that Israel’s cruel policies of segregation, dispossession and exclusion across all territories under its control clearly amount to apartheid. The international community has an obligation to act,” stated Agnès Callamard.

It is unknown whether the ICC will take action and whether an investigation into Israeli regime crimes will be effective. In 2019, in reaction to ICC’s decision to launch an investigation into Israeli war crimes, head of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich called for the dismantling of the PA and noted the ICC was a “political, anti-Semitic institution”.

Israel has killed more than 200 Palestinians, including more than 50 children in the occupied territories of East al-Quds, the West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip this year.