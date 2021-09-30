IAEA Should Not Turn into Plaything for Terror Groups: Iran

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should not turn into a plaything for terrorist groups.

Mohammad Eslami added “nuclear terrorism” has levelled accusations against Iran’s nuclear program using “seditious ploys and … undocumented evidence.”

“Such behaviour has become threadbare,” said Eslami, who is also the vice president.
The AEOI chief, who is in Moscow for talks with Russian nuclear officials, made the comment in an interview with the Sputnik news agency.

He also weighed in on the level of uranium enrichment in Iran, saying Tehran remains committed to regulations within the framework of the Additional Protocol and lives up to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful, and uranium is enriched to a level which could be used for peaceful projects,” he added.

He then touched upon he IEAE’s recent position on Iran’s nuclear policy and the agency being denied access to monitoring cameras at a nuclear site in the city of Karaj west of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

“Under the Safeguards Agreement, the IAEA has been operating monitoring cameras in Iran for years and the agency conducts inspections on a regular basis,” he said.

“Unfortunately, due to shenanigans and animosities against Iran, a politically-motivated and double-standard approach has been adopted toward Iran’s nuclear program,” said the AEOI chief.

“Such behaviour is completely illegal and rejected,” he said.

