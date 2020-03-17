Hungarian Envoy Summoned to Foreign Ministry over Mistreatment of Iranians

Hungary’s ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Zoltan Varga-Haszonits, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

In a meeting with the ambassador, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi notified the envoy of the Iranian government’s protest against the unconventional behaviour by the Police forces and the medical staff of Szent Laszlo Hospital in the city of Budapest towards the Iranian university students who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Araqchi also slammed as unacceptable the Hungarian government’s decision to expel 15 Iranian university students that were suspected cases of coronavirus, and asked the ambassador to inform the Hungarian authorities about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s call for reconsidering the decision.

It was also emphasized that the government of Hungary is responsible for providing the Iranian students in the European country with appropriate accommodation and health and medical services.

For his part, the Hungarian ambassador gave a report of the latest status of spread of coronavirus in Hungary and the government’s measures to handle the crisis, and promised to convey the Iranian government’s request to his country as soon as possible.

The Hungarian ambassador to Tehran has been invited by the Director General of Europe at the Iranian Foreign Ministry twice over the past two weeks in connection with the recent incidents.

Currently, around 2,500 Iranian students are studying in the universities of Hungary.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Budapest is in close contact with the Iranian students and also with the Hungarian officials to make sure that the university students are in good health and the situation of their living accommodations and education is all right.