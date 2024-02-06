Houthis say struck US, UK vessels off Yemen’s coast

Speaking at a televised press briefing broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Tuesday, Yahya Saree stated the Houthis struck the US-owned Star Nasia bulk carrier and British Morning Tide general cargo ship in the Red Sea.

He noted that both ships were struck with “appropriate” naval missiles.

Saree went on to note that the missile attacks came in support of the oppressed Palestinian population in Gaza and in response to joint American-British aggression against Yemen.

He stressed that all US and British warships in the Red Sea and the Arab Sea are legitimate targets for Yemenis within the legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression, defend their homeland and nation, and in reaffirmation of their staunch support of Palestine.

The senior Yemeni military figure also emphasized that his country’s military will continue its anti-Israel operations until the Tel Aviv regime halts its onslaught against Gaza and lifts all restrictions on supplies of humanitarian aid for its residents.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,500 people and wounded another 67,000 individuals, come to an end.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said that it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.