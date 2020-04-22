Historic Drop in Oil Price Under Spotlight in Iranian Newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 22 of them. Almost all of them have focused on the plunge in oil prices and its effects on the economy in Iran and the world. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
- Iran Adapted to Oil-Free Revenues: First VP
Abrar-e Eqtesadi:
- Gold, Coin Prices Rise As Oil Price Drops
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Oil under Effects of Triangle of “Politics, Economy and Health” / Editorial
- Coalition of Oil, Coronavirus against Trump!
- How Does Falling Price of Oil Affect US Economy, Position of Donald Trump?
Aftab-e Eqtesadi:
- World Economy under Spectre of Coronavirus
- Unprecedented Plunge in Oil Prices
Arman-e Melli:
1- “World Economy Getting Past Dependence on Oil”
• Oil Economy Will Not Rise after Coronavirus
Ebtekar:
1- Sanctions Have Made Iran Prepared for Fall in Oil Prices: First VP
2- Black April of Oil
• A Look at World’s Oil Market
Etemad:
1- Oil Market’s Dark Days
• Oil Futures Go Negative for Hours for First Time in History
2- Oil Market’s Tough Test
3- Oil Market & Coronavirus
Hamshahri:
1- Decoding Low-Price Oil
• How Do US Oil Price Fluctuations Influence Iran, World Economy?
2- A Report on Saudi Oil War & Future of Persian Gulf Economy
Iran:
1- Sunset for Oil
• Reasons for Historic Plunge in Oil Price
Jam-e Jam:
1- How Does Global Oil Shock Affect Iran?
• Historic Negative Oil Prices May Mark Beginning of New Era Without Dependence on Black Gold
Javan:
1- Oil Goes South
• A Look at the Unprecedented Fall in Oil Prices in New York Stock Exchange
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- The Catastrophe that Corona Caused to Oil
Kayhan:
1- They Sought to Drive Iran’s Oil Exports Down to Zero, but US Oil Prices Fell Below Zero
Khorasan:
1- Deciphering Negative Oil Prices
Mardomsalari:
1- Iran Stock Market Indifferent to Oil Fluctuations
• Government to Sell Properties to Make Up for Oil Revenue Decline
Resalat:
1- Oil at Bottom of Well!
Sazandegi:
1- Oil Auctioned
2- Apocalypse of Oil
Setareh Sobh:
1- Consequences of Black Monday on World Economy
Shahrvand:
1- Fear of Oil Market Stagnation Spillover to Other Markets
Sharq:
1- Black Day of Fall
• US Oil Brokers Surprised by Negative $40 Contracts for May Delivery
Tose’eh Iran:
1- Coronavirus and Oil Curse
Vatan-e Emrouz:
1- Black Disaster
• How Can Iran’s Economy Get Rid of Oil with Structural Reforms?
• Sustainable Tax Revenues A Remedy for Oil-Dependent Budget