Historic Drop in Oil Price Under Spotlight in Iranian Newspapers

Abrar:

Iran Adapted to Oil-Free Revenues: First VP

Abrar-e Eqtesadi:

Gold, Coin Prices Rise As Oil Price Drops

Aftab-e Yazd:

Oil under Effects of Triangle of “Politics, Economy and Health” / Editorial Coalition of Oil, Coronavirus against Trump!

How Does Falling Price of Oil Affect US Economy, Position of Donald Trump?

Aftab-e Eqtesadi:

World Economy under Spectre of Coronavirus

Unprecedented Plunge in Oil Prices

Arman-e Melli:

1- “World Economy Getting Past Dependence on Oil”

• Oil Economy Will Not Rise after Coronavirus



Ebtekar:

1- Sanctions Have Made Iran Prepared for Fall in Oil Prices: First VP

2- Black April of Oil

• A Look at World’s Oil Market

Etemad:

1- Oil Market’s Dark Days

• Oil Futures Go Negative for Hours for First Time in History

2- Oil Market’s Tough Test

3- Oil Market & Coronavirus

Hamshahri:

1- Decoding Low-Price Oil

• How Do US Oil Price Fluctuations Influence Iran, World Economy?

2- A Report on Saudi Oil War & Future of Persian Gulf Economy

Iran:

1- Sunset for Oil

• Reasons for Historic Plunge in Oil Price

Jam-e Jam:

1- How Does Global Oil Shock Affect Iran?

• Historic Negative Oil Prices May Mark Beginning of New Era Without Dependence on Black Gold

Javan:

1- Oil Goes South

• A Look at the Unprecedented Fall in Oil Prices in New York Stock Exchange

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- The Catastrophe that Corona Caused to Oil

Kayhan:

1- They Sought to Drive Iran’s Oil Exports Down to Zero, but US Oil Prices Fell Below Zero

Khorasan:

1- Deciphering Negative Oil Prices

Mardomsalari:

1- Iran Stock Market Indifferent to Oil Fluctuations

• Government to Sell Properties to Make Up for Oil Revenue Decline

Resalat:

1- Oil at Bottom of Well!

Sazandegi:

1- Oil Auctioned

2- Apocalypse of Oil

Setareh Sobh:

1- Consequences of Black Monday on World Economy

Shahrvand:

1- Fear of Oil Market Stagnation Spillover to Other Markets

Sharq:

1- Black Day of Fall

• US Oil Brokers Surprised by Negative $40 Contracts for May Delivery

Tose’eh Iran:

1- Coronavirus and Oil Curse

Vatan-e Emrouz:

1- Black Disaster

• How Can Iran’s Economy Get Rid of Oil with Structural Reforms?

• Sustainable Tax Revenues A Remedy for Oil-Dependent Budget