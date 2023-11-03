Hezbollah leader says they entered war against Israel, all options on table

Speaking in a televised speech on Friday, Nasrallah repeated that Hezbollah is ready for all possibilities.

The Hezbollah chief said whoever wants to prevent a regional war, must quickly stop the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the US deployment of warships in the region, Nasrallah stressed Hezbollah is not intimidated.

He added that the Lebanese resistance movement entered the battle against Israel on October 8, the day after Palestinian resistance movements launched its surprise attack against Israeli occupation forces.

Nasrallah noted the daily exchange of fire with Israeli forces along the Lebanese border might seem modest but it is very important, calling it unprecedented since 1948.

The Hezbollah chief confirmed that 57 Hezbollah fighters have been martyred so far.

He blamed the United States for the aggression the Israeli regime is perpetrating against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

He also said that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was carried out entirely by Palestinian resistance movements.

“The great Al-Aqsa Storm Operation was decided and implemented 100 percent Palestinian.”

“Absolute secrecy is what ensured the success of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7,” added the chief of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

“We were not bothered by Hamas’s concealment of the October 7 attack plan,” he stated.

“Conditions in Palestine in recent years have been extremely harsh, especially with this extremist, foolish, stupid, and savage [Israeli] regime,” he said, adding, “The Operation Al-Aqsa Storm led to an earthquake in [Israel].”

“It has strategic and existential repercussions and will leave its effects on the present and future of [Israel],” he stated.

He stated that what is happening in Gaza shows Israel’s foolishness and inability because what it is doing is killing children and women.

The Hezbollah leader called Israel “frail” and said that for a whole month, it has been unable to record a single military achievement.

Nasrallah offered “condolences and congratulations” to the families of those killed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“This is a seamless battle at the human, ethical and religious levels. It’s the most evident, the most honest and the most noble,” he continued.

“Our true strength lies in our firm belief, unshaken conviction, our devotion and commitment to the cause,” the Hezbollah chief said.

“We must salute the… strong and brave Iraqi and Yemeni hands who are now involved in this holy war,” he noted.

“There had to be a major event that would shake the usurping entity and its supporters in Washington and London and this is when the blessed operation of the October 7 took place.”

“These messages, conveyed separately and repeatedly, bear the collective plea of the United States and some of its allies, urging Hezbollah to refrain from engaging in battle with the Zionist regime,” he stated.

The Hezbollah official highlighted that his movement’s response has been “unequivocal”, stressing the group’s independence and unwavering commitment to its own agenda.

Hezbollah has warned that it will join the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and its allies in the fight against Israel if the regime escalates its aggression on Gaza and in case foreign military forces intervene to help the Israeli regime in the battle.