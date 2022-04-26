Hezbollah leader: Palestinian cause finding more supporters

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah hailed the wisdom and prudence of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini for designating the last Friday of Ramadan as the International Quds Day.

He said the more time passes, the more obvious becomes Imam Khomeini’s rationality. Hezbollah’s leader also said the Zionist enemy hoped that time would cause the Palestinian issue to slip into oblivion but now the Palestinian cause is a source of life and inspiration for people and it finds more and more supporters.

Nasrallah said today, Quds is back with its sword in Gaza. He added that Quds has changed the tide in its own favor now and calls for its liberation are growing.

The Hezbollah secretary general also praised the resistance of the people of Gaza despite Israel’s all-out siege.

Nasrallah said Gaza proved to the Zionist regime and its masters that the Palestinian people will not leave their land no matter how dire their condition is.

“We will endure all hardships and pressures and we trust that one day, Quds will return to its people”, Nasrallah said.

Hezbollah’s leader also noted that all pressures are meant to force the axis of resistance into giving in to the US and Israel and accepting any form of normalization.

“We deem resistance against siege, terror and threats as the centerpiece of the struggle because this struggle will decide the path to the future and builds the future”, he said.

He said assassinations, murders, wars, blockades and pressures failed to defeat the supporters of resistance and all noble people in the Muslim ummah are awaiting the day on which they can pray in Quds.