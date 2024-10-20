Media WireInt'l Relations

Hezbollah behind drone attack on Netanyahu’s residence: Iran

By IFP Media Wire

Iran has dismissed involvement in Saturday’s drone attack against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesaria, saying it was “carried out by Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

A drone targeted the residence of Netanyahu on Saturday, though no casualties were reported. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea was the target but announced that neither he nor his wife was home at the time of the attack.

Netanyahu has claimed that “agents of Iran” were behind the attack and would “pay a heavy price”.

But the Iranian permanent mission to the United Nations dismissed the claim, saying Iran had “already responded to the Israeli regime”.

Responding to a question about the attack on Netanyahu’s residence, it added, “The action in question has been carried out by Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Lebanon and Israel have been regularly exchanging fire since October 2023.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks