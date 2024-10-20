Hezbollah behind drone attack on Netanyahu’s residence: Iran

A drone targeted the residence of Netanyahu on Saturday, though no casualties were reported. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea was the target but announced that neither he nor his wife was home at the time of the attack.

Netanyahu has claimed that “agents of Iran” were behind the attack and would “pay a heavy price”.

But the Iranian permanent mission to the United Nations dismissed the claim, saying Iran had “already responded to the Israeli regime”.

Responding to a question about the attack on Netanyahu’s residence, it added, “The action in question has been carried out by Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Lebanon and Israel have been regularly exchanging fire since October 2023.