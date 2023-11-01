Hezbollah says 120 Israeli soldiers killed or injured in fighting

The Lebanese Al-Manar channel published an infographic attributed to the group’s military media including the toll of Israeli army losses on the Lebanese border, over a period of 23 days, since October 8, one day after Palestinian group Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.

“Hezbollah has carried out 105 attacks since Oct. 8, targeting intelligence and communications systems, jamming systems, and 33 radar (probes),” according to the channel.

Hezbollah “destroyed two troop carriers, two Humvee (military vehicles), and nine tanks, in addition to targeting 120 soldiers who were killed or wounded, in addition to targeting 105 military sites, and destroying 69 communications systems, in addition to destroying 140 surveillance cameras and 17 jamming systems.”

Hezbollah was also able to “destroy 33 radar and 27 intelligence systems, and shoot down a drone. As a result of the resistance operations, 28 settlements were evacuated and 65,000 settlers were displaced into the occupied interior,” according to the channel.

Amid the conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israeli troops and Hamas, tension has flared along the border between the Israeli-occupied territories and Lebanon, with exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah and the Israeli regime have been exchanging sporadic fire since October 8, a day after the Zionist regime started bringing the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip under a relentless and indiscriminate war.

The Lebanese resistance movement has announced the group’s “guns and rockets” were with Palestinian fighters, and stressed that it will intensify its attacks against Israel if necessary.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has recently told senior Israeli officials that Hezbollah is “ten times stronger than Hamas”, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster has reported.

US President Joe Biden and his aides have advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to launch pre-emptive strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, The New York Times daily newspaper has reported.

Hezbollah has already fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military in both cases.

The resistance movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any Israeli-imposed war.