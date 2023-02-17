Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. IFP ExclusiveEnvironment Height of snow surpasses 2 meters in western Iranian county By IFP Editorial Staff February 17, 2023 The height of snow reached over two meters in Kouhrang County of Iran’s western Chaharmahal and Bakhtriari Province, cutting off routes connecting cities and villages in the region. More in pictures: 1 of 23 › Subscribe TagsAccidents and Natural DisastersChaharmahal and Bakhtiari ProvinceSociety and Culture Share FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrintTelegramWhatsAppVKLINEViber LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. More Articles Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll nears 44,000 February 17, 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll nears 42,000 February 16, 2023 Iranian documentary filmmaker released from jail February 16, 2023 Mysterious poisoning sends 412 students to hospital in Iran’s Qom February 15, 2023 Red alert in western Iranian city as snow buries homes February 15, 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll rises to 40,000 February 15, 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll rises to over 37,000 February 14, 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll goes past 36,000 February 13, 2023 Latest articles Hezbollah chief says massive rallies in Iran gave strong response to enemies February 17, 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake live updates: Death toll nears 44,000 February 17, 2023 Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 359 February 17, 2023 Ex-Iran envoy to London warns end of JCPOA jeopardizes peace February 16, 2023 Iranian FM denies US linking al-Qaeda to Iran as laughable February 16, 2023 222 people infected with Coronavirus in Iran, 4 killed February 16, 2023 Popular articles Samanu; A Traditional Dish Served in Iran during Nowruz September 4, 2022 Baghali Polo Recipe August 25, 2022 Dolma pepper; A Delicious Iranian Food August 1, 2022