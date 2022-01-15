Heavy rain, snow cause damage in several areas across Iran

Heavy snow cut off over two dozen villages in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan.

Road maintenance personnel are working to open blocked roads, say officials, adding drivers can currently travel via other major roads with tire chains only.

Cold temperatures and snow also forced the closure of schools in most cities and towns in western Ardebil Province on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Classes and exams, however, were held online.

Moreover, all major roads in the province are open to traffic, though sporadic snow showers are reported in some areas.

Meanwhile, flooding and rockfalls blocked a freeway in Korramabad the capital city of Lorestan Province.

Road repair and maintenance personnel are trying to open the road, though it will remain closed until further notice.

And the Crisis Committee in the provincial town of Poledokhtar in Lorestan Province is also on high alert.

Also in Lorestan, freezing weather conditions dumped some 40 centimeters of snow in the town of Aligoodarz and up to 70 centimeters of snow on mountainous roads nearby.

Heavy snowfall has also blocked roads to some 230 villages in the vicinity of Aligoodarz.

Meanwhile torrential rain has triggered flooding in areas in western Iranian Ilam Province, inflicting damage on the local infrastructure.