Health Ministry Lists Almost Entire Iran as COVID-19 ‘Red Zones’

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 422,140 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 3,097 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise in new patients since June 6.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 183 patients since Saturday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 24,301.

So far, she added, 359,570 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,898 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,559,565 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Fars provinces, she added.