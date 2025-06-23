Media WireFeatured NewsJudiciary

Head of Mossad-affiliated cyber network in Iran executed

By IFP Media Wire

Mohammad Amin Mahdavi-Shayesteh, who had been operating a cyber network in Iran under the direction of the Israeli regime’s Mossad intelligence service, was executed by hanging following his arrest and the conclusion of judicial proceedings by Iran's courts.

Mahdavi-Shayesteh was convicted of espionage in favor of the Zionist regime. After undergoing a full criminal trial process and having his sentence upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court, he was executed on Monday morning.

According to case documents, he was the ringleader of a Mossad-linked cyber team and knowingly collaborated with the Zionist regime’s intelligence and terrorist service.

This anti-Iranian cyber network was operating within the virtual sphere—utilizing social media platforms and foreign messaging apps—under the supervision of Mossad officers.

Mahdavi-Shayesteh managed this network, relayed commands from Mossad officers, and oversaw both online and on-the-ground operations. The network’s primary mission was to create propaganda and branded content using social media and messaging platforms targeting personnel within Iran’s armed forces.

After his initial contact with his Mossad handler, he traveled to a neighboring country for training and coordination, where he posed as a representative of a migration services company. There, he met multiple times with two Mossad officers. Due to his expertise in digital media and social platforms, he was recruited as a key operative to manage parts of Mossad’s psychological and media operations in Iran.

During his collaboration with Mossad, Mahdavi-Shayesteh also carried out several field missions, including filming sensitive locations, delivering threatening packages to targeted individuals, harassing surveillance subjects, and sending related footage and images back to Mossad officers.

