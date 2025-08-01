Head of Basij Organization: Enemies’ Attempts to Divide Iran Failed

On Thursday evening in Isfahan, Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani said the enemies had planned four stages: first, to deliver a heavy blow; then, to incite unrest; next, to activate separatists; and finally, to bring the Americans into the field. But all these conspiracies failed.

Speaking on the 40th day of commemoration for the martyrs of the 12-day aggression by the US and the Zionist regime, General Soleimani added that the enemies called for a ceasefire after 10 days because their endurance had run out.

He said the Westerners and Zionists sought to create unrest, separatism, and ultimately military intervention, but the Iranian nation, through cohesion, unity, and obedience to the Supreme Leader, created the greatest scene of resistance and defeated the enemy.

The head of the Basij Organization, emphasizing the role of the Islamic Revolution in changing regional equations, noted that the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran was a turning point in the history of the Islamic world, marking the beginning of honor, grandeur, and independence for Iran and the Islamic world.

He said Iran became the standard-bearer of resistance and independence, and the culture of sacrifice and martyrdom during the 12-day sacred defense showed that the Iranian nation can defeat its enemies without foreign assistance.

General Soleimani, stating that the goal of the Americans and the hegemonic European powers in supporting the Zionist regime is to preserve their influence and dominance, added that they do not want any powerful country to exist outside the political domination of the Zionists.