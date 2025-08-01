Friday, August 1, 2025
type here...
Media WireSecurity

Head of Basij Organization: Enemies’ Attempts to Divide Iran Failed

By IFP Media Wire

The head of Iran’s Basij Organization said that the enemies’ efforts during the recent 12-day war to activate separatists inside Iran and involve the US ended in failure.

On Thursday evening in Isfahan, Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani said the enemies had planned four stages: first, to deliver a heavy blow; then, to incite unrest; next, to activate separatists; and finally, to bring the Americans into the field. But all these conspiracies failed.

Speaking on the 40th day of commemoration for the martyrs of the 12-day aggression by the US and the Zionist regime, General Soleimani added that the enemies called for a ceasefire after 10 days because their endurance had run out.

He said the Westerners and Zionists sought to create unrest, separatism, and ultimately military intervention, but the Iranian nation, through cohesion, unity, and obedience to the Supreme Leader, created the greatest scene of resistance and defeated the enemy.

The head of the Basij Organization, emphasizing the role of the Islamic Revolution in changing regional equations, noted that the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran was a turning point in the history of the Islamic world, marking the beginning of honor, grandeur, and independence for Iran and the Islamic world.

He said Iran became the standard-bearer of resistance and independence, and the culture of sacrifice and martyrdom during the 12-day sacred defense showed that the Iranian nation can defeat its enemies without foreign assistance.

General Soleimani, stating that the goal of the Americans and the hegemonic European powers in supporting the Zionist regime is to preserve their influence and dominance, added that they do not want any powerful country to exist outside the political domination of the Zionists.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks