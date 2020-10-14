Head of Afghan Reconciliation Council to Visit Iran: Spokesman

Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), will visit the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday, October 18, 2020, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Abdullah will lead a delegation of HCNR officials, members of the Afghan National Parliament, and the country’s Foreign Ministry officials during his three-day trip to Tehran, the Iranian spokesman said on Wednesday.

In the visit, the Afghan official will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and other high-ranking Iranian officials, Khatibzadeh added.