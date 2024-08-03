How will Haniyeh assassination affect Pezeshkian’s economic aspiration?

In its Saturday edition, Ham-Mihan wrote that the Israeli terrorist move, just a day into Pezeshkian’s presidency was “a very important and decisive variable” that could deal a blow to Iran’s already tense ties with the West and consequently its fragile economy.

The daily believes the logic of power requires that Iran react to the Israeli aggression because inaction would make the Israeli arch-foe bolder, but added there are indications such incidents are not expected to derail the new administration’s efforts to improve the country’s economy and people’s livelihood, as promised by Pezeshkian on the campaign trail.

Ham-Mihan highlighted the speech by Mehdi Fazaeli, a member of the Iranian Leader’s office, in Friday Prayers sermons that as stressed by Ayatollah Khamenei, the top priority for the new Iranian government should be the economy.

Fazaeli, however, asserted Israel should pay for its crime, adding there are plans to avenge the blood of the senior Hamas leader.

The daily warned Pezeshkian not to play into the hands of the Israeli regime as the terrorist move is aimed at blocking the promising political path that has emerged in Iran.