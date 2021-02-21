His works themed have been inspired by the roots of trees which have surfaced from deep inside the ground due to much rain, and portray human bodies.

His works offer a review of the trend of decline and its aesthetic aspects, a trend ranging from two-dimensional designs to a 3D atmosphere.

The human bodies depicted in Vaziri’s works are like layers isolated form a collapsing old wall as they belong to nowhere: a moment they are seen, and another moment they tend to vanish.

Vaziri’s individual exhibition underway at a Tehran art gallery runs until February 23, 2021.