Iranian artist Ali Vaziri has displayed at an exhibition called “hanging roots” his works of art which depict the trend of decline among human beings.

His works themed have been inspired by the roots of trees which have surfaced from deep inside the ground due to much rain, and portray human bodies.

His works offer a review of the trend of decline and its aesthetic aspects, a trend ranging from two-dimensional designs to a 3D atmosphere.

The human bodies depicted in Vaziri’s works are like layers isolated form a collapsing old wall as they belong to nowhere: a moment they are seen, and another moment they tend to vanish.

Vaziri’s individual exhibition underway at a Tehran art gallery runs until February 23, 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here