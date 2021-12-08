Handwoven Takab carpets registered by WIPO

Iran says handwoven carpets manufactured in the city of Takab in West Azarbaijan Province have been registered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

“We have been trying for years to register Afshar Takab Iron Carpet internationally, but this year this important result has been achieved with the continuous follow-up efforts of the organization, and in the coming days, the certificate of world registration of Afshar Takab carpet will be unveiled in the presence of national and provincial officials,” Head of the Industry, Mining and Trade Organization of West Azerbaijan Gholamreza Babaie said on Tuesday.

He added that West Azerbaijan Province is one of the production hubs of handwoven carpets in the country, where 72,000 weavers produce 290,000 square meters annually and send them to domestic and international markets.

Takab’s handwoven carpets are famous for their quality and durability and are also known as iron carpets.

Officials say the WIPO registration will help preserve the authenticity and identity of the Iranian goods internationally.