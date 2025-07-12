Govt. spox: “Iran’s voice beyond borders;” presidential interview marks shift in public diplomacy

In an opinion piece, Mohajerani emphasized that the interview was not just a routine media appearance but a critical act of public diplomacy aimed at countering the “distorted image” of Iran often presented by hostile media.

“The president, with a calm yet firm tone, reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s long-standing foreign policy principles, opposition to war, support for national sovereignty, rejection of weapons of mass destruction, and readiness for dialogue based on mutual respect,” she wrote.

While acknowledging internal criticism of the interview, Mohajerani stressed that constructive critique is welcome, but it must be grounded in fairness and national interest.

She warned that dismissing such diplomatic outreach as weakness undermines its potential benefits.

The spokesperson called for unity across political and ideological lines.

“Iran’s image belongs to all Iranians. Engaging with the world directly is a sign of national strength, not surrender,” she stated, urging intellectuals, parties, media, and universities to support a mature media diplomacy strategy.