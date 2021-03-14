Godeh Aubergine: A Yummy Iranian Food

Godeh Aubergine is an Iranian food usually cooked in northern Gilan province. This food is made with aubergine, walnuts and pomegranate paste.

Ingredients:

Aubergines: 2 big ones

Tomatoes: 2 tomatoes

Onions: 1 onion

Garlic: 5 cloves

Walnuts: 1.5 cupfuls

Fresh chopped parsley: 6 spoonfuls

Pomegranate paste: a quarter of a cup

Tamarind: 2 spoonfuls

Salt and pepper: as much as needed

Recipe:

Peel the aubergines and rub salt onto them. Then lay them in cold water for a few hours until the water turns a little black, meaning the hot taste of the aubergines has decreased. Change the water and repeat this action until the black-coloured, flatulence-causing materials of the aubergines dissolve in water and are disposed of with the water. Then wash the aubergines with cold water and make lengthwise cuts on them. The cuts should be shallow enough to keep the two sides of each aubergine from falling apart. Put some oil in a frying pan and fry the aubergines until they turn gold. take the top of tomatoes off and empty them with a spoon. Use a food processor to crush meat. Add some salt and pepper and put it aside.

Preparing ingredients to stuff aubergines and tomatoes:

put the tamarind in half a glass of boiling water and wait for a few minutes until it goes soft. Then stir it with a spoon until it dissolves in water. Then strain it. Chop the onions into very small pieces and sauté them in a frying pan in a little oil until they turn gold. Add mashed or grated garlic to the onions and sauté them together. Then add chopped parsley and sauté them on low heat until its water evaporates. Add salt, pepper, pomegranate paste and tamarind and mix them together. If the mixture is hard, add some boiling water to dilute it. Then remove it from the heat. Stuff the aubergines and tomatoes with the ingredients and put the top of the tomatoes back on.

Last, but not least

Put the tomato porridge in a casserole dish and lay the aubergines and tomatoes on it. Put the casserole on low heat and put the lid on. Wait until the aubergines and tomatoes are cooked through.