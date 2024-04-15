Germany warns Iran against further attacks on Israel

“We strongly condemn the Iranian attack and warn against any further escalation. Iran must not continue on this path,” Scholz told reporters during his visit to China.

“We will do everything we can to prevent further escalation and will therefore continue to pursue our current course. We can only warn everyone, especially Iran, against continuing this way,” he stressed.

Iranian Armed Forces launched hundreds of missiles and drones at the occupied territories in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s April 1 terrorist strike on the Islamic Republic’s consulate in Syria. Overnight on Saturday and early Sunday morning, more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles rained down on targets in the Israeli-occupied lands.

The large-scale operation came less than two weeks after Israeli warplanes bombed the consular annex of Iran’s embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing seven members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) who were on an advisory mission to the Arab country.

“Fortunately, the Israeli air defense forces were largely able to repel this attack, supported by the US and partners in the Arab world,” Scholz claimed.

“This is a good thing and something to be impressed by in terms of the efficiency of Israeli defense and air defense capabilities, as well as the cooperation with all partners,” he added.

Iran has justified the recent attack by citing its right of self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. It also pledged not to take further action, unless Israel strikes again, but warned that a military response from the Zionist regime would prompt an even bigger escalation.