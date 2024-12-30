Gaza Government Media Office releases key statistics on carnage of Israel’s war

The Gaza Government Media Office has released a detailed report providing a grim insight into Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza and the humanitarian disaster unfolding in the besiged territory.

Here are some of the key figures:

1,413 Palestinian families wiped out, with 5,455 family members killed

17,818 children killed in Israeli attacks

12,287 women killed in Israeli strikes

238 newborns and 853 infants killed

35,060 children now living without one or both parents

44 people dead due to malnutrition and starvation

Six deaths from extreme cold in displacement tents, including five babies

1,068 medical staff and 94 Civil Defence personnel killed

520 bodies retrieved from seven mass graves inside hospitals

216 shelter and displacement centres targeted

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.